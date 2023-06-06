Advertise With Us

A mid-week cool down and a preview of Studio 10

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’ll see slightly cooler temperatures this week as we top out in the 70s, but we are still missing out on the rain. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on when we can expect some rainfall.

Plus Nicole Buchmann joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a preview of what to expect on Studio 10 airing at 3 p.m. and we check in with members of our news team for a look at what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news on News 10 First @ 4, News 10 at 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 6, 2023

  • Average High: 76º Average Low 55º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1925
  • Lansing Record Low: 31° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: 36º 1998

