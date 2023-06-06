A mid-week cool down and a preview of Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’ll see slightly cooler temperatures this week as we top out in the 70s, but we are still missing out on the rain. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on when we can expect some rainfall.

Plus Nicole Buchmann joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a preview of what to expect on Studio 10 airing at 3 p.m. and we check in with members of our news team for a look at what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news on News 10 First @ 4, News 10 at 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 6, 2023

Average High: 76º Average Low 55º

Lansing Record High: 95° 1925

Lansing Record Low: 31° 1869

Jackson Record High: 98º 1925

Jackson Record Low: 36º 1998

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.