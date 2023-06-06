Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Free Fishing Weekend

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is surrounded by bodies of water and many people can take advantage of it with a free opportunity.

This weekend is Free Fishing Weekend. Michigan Conservation Officer Brandon Benedict joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to let us know how people can take advantage of Free Fishing Weekend.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Lansing Township shooting
Three people arrested in Lansing Township shooting
Sparrow Health System becoming University of Michigan Health-Sparrow
Whitmer will travel to Flint for announcements in the manufacturing and commerce fields.
Gov. Whitmer announces $1B investment at GM Flint Assembly
Michiganders experienced numerous wildfires due to the dry weather.
Michigan DNR warn residents the consequences of sparking a wildfire

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Matters: Free Fishing Weekend
Mid-Michigan Matters: Free Fishing Weekend
Claudia kicks off the Farmer's Market season in Dewitt
Previewing the Jackson Bluesfest
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Laddie