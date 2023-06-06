Mid-Michigan Matters: Free Fishing Weekend
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is surrounded by bodies of water and many people can take advantage of it with a free opportunity.
This weekend is Free Fishing Weekend. Michigan Conservation Officer Brandon Benedict joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to let us know how people can take advantage of Free Fishing Weekend.
