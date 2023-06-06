Mid-Michigan Matters: Free Fishing Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is surrounded by bodies of water and many people can take advantage of it with a free opportunity.

This weekend is Free Fishing Weekend. Michigan Conservation Officer Brandon Benedict joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to let us know how people can take advantage of Free Fishing Weekend.

