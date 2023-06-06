Advertise With Us

Michigan wildfire in Crawford County ‘100% contained’

The cause of the fire is believed to be a campfire on private property near Staley Lake.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A wildfire that burned more than 2,400 acres of land near Grayling has been completely contained, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The Michigan DNR announced the Wilderness Trail Fire was 100% contained Tuesday and that crews are working to put out hot spots within the area.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a campfire on private property near Staley Lake, just south of Grayling early Saturday afternoon. The fire quickly spread and caused the evacuation of about 300 people and the closure of I-75 in both directions.

The fire danger remains very high to extreme across the state.

