Michigan wildfire in Crawford County ‘100% contained’

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A wildfire that burned more than 2,400 acres of land near Grayling has been completely contained, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The Michigan DNR announced the Wilderness Trail Fire was 100% contained Tuesday and that crews are working to put out hot spots within the area.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a campfire on private property near Staley Lake, just south of Grayling early Saturday afternoon. The fire quickly spread and caused the evacuation of about 300 people and the closure of I-75 in both directions.

The fire danger remains very high to extreme across the state.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.