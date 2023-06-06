Michigan railroad crossings to get safety makeover through federal funding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The federal government is investing more than $500 million in dozens of railroad safety projects across the country, including some in Michigan.

$570 million will be spent to make dangerous railroad crossings safer or to build bridges or overpasses to eliminate the crossing entirely. More than 60 projects in 32 states are being funded as part of the program.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said they can’t eliminate all of the dangerous crossings, but called the program a good first step.

“The important thing is to make sure they are safer, to get rid of the ones that are just unsustainable or unacceptable and to make sure the rest of them work better,” Buttigieg said. “We are doing that with existing funding but it’s certainly going to be important, at the same time, to keep pushing on inspections, to keep pushing on enforcement, to keep holding these railroad companies accountable. "

In Michigan, up to nearly $25 million will be spent on crossings in Monroe and Manistee counties. The full list of projects can be found here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.