Advertise With Us

Michigan lawmakers announce legislation on prescription costs

Lawmakers held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce legislation that would help Michiganders save costs on prescriptions.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawmakers held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce legislation that would help Michiganders save costs on prescriptions.

The legislation would protect people from having to pay that cost again out of their own pocket and thus will help make these necessary medications more affordable and accessible.

Drug manufacturers often issue cash assistance cards to help patients with their out-of-pocket costs, but some health plans prohibit the value of this cash assistance from applying toward a patient’s deductible or out-of-pocket maximum.

State representative Carrie Rheingans said the bills would protect people from having to paying out of pocket.

“This will help make medications more accessible and affordable for patients with chronic and sometimes severe conditions,” said Rheinhans. “In Michigan, the average patient’s deductible is around 3,000 dollars per year and their average out-of-pocket max is reaching an at time high of 10,000 dollars per year.”

Rheingans goes on to say that this legislation will protect many of our most vulnerable from having to make the difficult choice between taking lifesaving medication or being able to eat on a given day.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Lansing Township shooting
Three people arrested in Lansing Township shooting
Sparrow Health System becoming University of Michigan Health-Sparrow
Whitmer will travel to Flint for announcements in the manufacturing and commerce fields.
Gov. Whitmer announces $1B investment at GM Flint Assembly
Michiganders experienced numerous wildfires due to the dry weather.
Michigan DNR warn residents the consequences of sparking a wildfire

Latest News

In 'Extra Innings,' members of the Lansing Lugnuts sit down with News 10+ to talk all things...
Extra Innings - June 6, 2023
Michigan lawmakers hold hearing on criminal sexual conduct statute of limitations
Capital Area Housing Partnership breaks ground on old Walter French Jr. High School redevelopment
FILE - Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of...
PGA Tour, Europe to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud