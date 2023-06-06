Michigan House of Representatives introduces bills to tackle hate crimes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At the State Capitol Tuesday, lawmakers discussed bills that would protect people in Michigan from hate crimes. The bills aim to make hate crimes and their penalties more understandable.

One of the bills would criminalize the desecration of schools, cemeteries or churches. According to one lawmaker, hate crimes have a broader impact beyond the individual victim.

“An entire community is victimized too. Hate crimes tell any person that shares a victim’s identity that they don’t belong here, aren’t welcome here, and won’t be safe here,” said State Rep. Noah Arbit. “Our legislation will ensure that Michigan becomes a national leader in addressing hate crimes.”

The bills have been introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Related: Michigan Legislature introduces bill to reform statute of limitations for sexual abuse

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.