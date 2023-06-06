Advertise With Us

Michigan House of Representatives introduces bills to tackle hate crimes

One of the bills would criminalize the desecration of schools, cemeteries or churches.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At the State Capitol Tuesday, lawmakers discussed bills that would protect people in Michigan from hate crimes. The bills aim to make hate crimes and their penalties more understandable.

One of the bills would criminalize the desecration of schools, cemeteries or churches. According to one lawmaker, hate crimes have a broader impact beyond the individual victim.

“An entire community is victimized too. Hate crimes tell any person that shares a victim’s identity that they don’t belong here, aren’t welcome here, and won’t be safe here,” said State Rep. Noah Arbit. “Our legislation will ensure that Michigan becomes a national leader in addressing hate crimes.”

The bills have been introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Related: Michigan Legislature introduces bill to reform statute of limitations for sexual abuse

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Lansing Township shooting
Three people arrested in Lansing Township shooting
Sparrow Health System becoming University of Michigan Health-Sparrow
Whitmer will travel to Flint for announcements in the manufacturing and commerce fields.
Gov. Whitmer announces $1B investment at GM Flint Assembly
Michiganders experienced numerous wildfires due to the dry weather.
Michigan DNR warn residents the consequences of sparking a wildfire

Latest News

Michigan House of Representatives introduces bills to tackle hate crimes
Michigan House of Representatives introduces bills to tackle hate crimes
FILE - Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of...
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
Realtors meet to discuss Michigan’s housing supply
Realtors meet to discuss Michigan’s housing supply