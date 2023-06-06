Lansing drug, alcohol recovery agency relocating to larger space

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan Recovery Services is purchasing a new central office for its work helping people to recover from drug and alcohol disorders.

The nonprofit agency will move administrative staff, outpatient counselors and supporting staff from the current headquarters at 913 West Holmes Road in Lansing to a building currently used by an information-technology services firm at 316 Moores River Drive.

“In addition to improving access in a peaceful setting, this allows us to lower our costs as we continue providing homegrown solutions to the national plague of the drug and alcohol disorders that have become the third leading cause of death,” said Patrick Patterson, MMRS executive director.

According to data released by Sparrow Department of Forensic Pathology, Ingham County recorded 137 deaths from overdose alone in 2022, not counting other substance-related deaths.

Supporters of the project include the Pentecost Foundation, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Dart Foundation, River Caddis Development and Emergent Biosolutions.

