Lansing police launch campaign reminding residents to use safety routine

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is launching a new campaign called the 9 p.m. routine.

Officials said they will send out reminders to the community through social media to lock their doors, cars, homes and to activate alarms and security systems in hopes of reducing crime in the community.

Lansing police are asking residents to join them in setting a nightly reminder on their phones or other devices that can help remind them to follow the 9 p.m. routine.

The department said criminals look for easy targets, and you can make it more difficult for them by following this routine.

