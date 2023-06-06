Lansing nonprofit Mikey 23 Foundation receives $100k award

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A parent’s grief after their son was killed turned into getting young kids off the street and building a career in the trade industries.

“We always say it takes a village and very much so the village has been helping Mikey 23,” said Sherry McKissic.

A village of community members, the city of Lansing, and police. All working together to help young kids in the community.

The US Conference of Mayors announced the Mikey 23 Foundation is getting the $100,000 award. The Foundation is hoping this grant will bring more teachers and trainers that specialize in skilled trades.

“The children paying them a wage for them to come and learn how to do the trade and helping put in things that go into this home that’s back behind me,” said McKissic.

Sherry McKissic is the mother of Mikey McKissic II. He was shot and killed at the age of 23. Now the foundation that bears his name is encouraging kids to pick up a hammer instead of a gun.

“Learn a trade, to put down the weapons, and teach them how to provide for themselves without endangering anyone else,” said McKissic.

“When you address Gun Violence, you talk about Justice on the back end but you don’t wanna get there you want to do prevention and intervention,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “This is both prevention and intervention.”

Schor said the partnership helps kids choose work and not violence. The foundation works closely with the Lansing police to find solutions to gun violence and establish healthy relationships.

“When it comes to getting illegal guns off the street so much of that is dependent on a relationship that is built on trust. We have to be able to talk to people and people have to be able to talk to us,” said Rob Backus, with the Lansing Police Department.

Mikey’s mother knows this grant will allow them to continue to empower young people in the community.

“We’re not gonna stop, not gonna stop,” said McKissic.

The Mikey 23 Foundation will host their Stop the Violence March on June 24th in Lansing.

