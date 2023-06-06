Jackson County Sheriff’s Office receives $25k donation towards new K-9 program

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a $25,000 donation towards their new K-9 program.

American 1 Credit Union presented the donation of $25,000 during a check presentation on May 24.

In a recent press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Gary Schuette stated that a K-9 Unit is crucial for the Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 Unit dogs can assist with many operations, including tracking missing persons and fleeing suspects from serious criminal incidents. They also assist with narcotics detection, which can help in the county’s fight against opioid and fentanyl overdoses.

“When we have had a missing vulnerable person, such as a young child or a dementia patient, the quick use of a K-9 to track the individual is critical to a successful outcome,” said Schuette.

In the past, Sheriff’s officials have had to rely on outside agencies for this service, and many times a K-9 is not available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.