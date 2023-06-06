Hillsdale approves no public camping ordinance to address homelessness concerns

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Homeless people in Hillsdale will now be fined for camping on public property within the city.

The decision was made during a Hillsdale City Council meeting Monday night. The ordinance comes after the City Council was previously considering making public camping a misdemeanor. On May 15, they decided to send the issue back to the Public Safety Committee to amend the proposed ordinance.

Background: Hillsdale considers criminalizing public camping over homelessness concerns

The ordinance is the latest in the ongoing discussions in Hillsdale on how to best take care of its homeless population while also keeping the city safe.

Following Monday’s vote, homeless people will be warned before being fined.

People who live in Hillsdale said the area needs more homeless shelters.

“They don’t want the college kids knowing that we have some big problem,” said resident Joseph Hendee. “And it’s not just Hillsdale, it’s everywhere. You know, but, people have to have dignity and apathy.”

Some council members voiced concern over how homeless people will pay these fines.

The mayor of Hillsdale said the ordinance won’t solve homelessness, but the city doesn’t have enough resources to create a shelter.

