‘Food Truck Tuesday’ event returns to Jackson

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Food Truck Tuesdays are back for another summer in Jackson.

The event is in its fifth year. It brings food trucks, live music and entertainment to Horace Blackman Park in Downtown Jackson.

Organizers said more vendors are participating than ever before.

There will be a different line-up of food trucks at every event this summer, giving people a variety of options.

Food Truck Tuesdays will take place every other Tuesday through Sept. 12, except for July 4.

More information can be found on the Experience Jackson website.

