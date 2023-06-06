Fish die-off expected with warmer temperatures across Michigan

MICHIGAN (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone that it is common during higher temperatures for fish and other creatures such as turtles, frogs, toads and crayfish to die.

“The majority of summer fish kills are due to low oxygen in the water, a natural phenomenon associated with weather,” said Jeremiah Blaauw, DNR fisheries biologist. “However, some other factors such as chemical treatments of aquatic plants and algae can increase the risk of a fish kill.”

Fish need oxygen just as humans do, but fish absorb dissolved oxygen directly through their gills into the bloodstream. As temperatures rise, levels of oxygen in nutrient-rich lakes often decline.

Blaauw explains “‘nutrient-rich’ sounds like a good thing, but that isn’t necessarily true when it comes to water quality. Our lakes often have artificially high concentrations of nutrients due to human-connected sources like wastewater or fertilizer runoff. The nutrients support dense growth of plants and algae. While plants and algae produce oxygen during the day through photosynthesis, they consume oxygen at night via their own respiration. This situation can lead to oxygen crashes during warm summer nights.”

Over the last five years, May through early July had the highest numbers of fish kill reports through the DNR’s Eyes in the Field system.

Learn more about fish kills at Michigan.gov/FishHealth.

The public is welcome to report fish kills using the Eyes in the Field website; such reports are valuable to the DNR’s ability to manage the state’s aquatic resources. If you suspect a fish kill is due to nonnatural causes, call the nearest DNR office or Michigan’s Pollution Emergency Alert System at 800-292-4706.

