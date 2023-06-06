First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some good news is ahead for the parched lawns and crops. Rain is expected to return to the area late Saturday and will be with us on and off into the middle of next week. The potential exists for an inch or more of rain spread out over five days.

The dry weather continues for the next three days before we see the pattern change. Today plan on mostly sunny skies and we may see a smoky haze at times, too. Today will be a comfortable day with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Tonight under clear skies temperatures tumble back to the mid 40s. Thursday will start off mostly sunny, but we may see some cloud cover creep into the area from the east Thursday afternoon. Friday should end up partly cloudy. High temperatures Thursday and Friday top out in the mid 70s.

With the dry conditions across the area burn bans are in effect in many communities. Check with your local city or township before doing anything involving fire.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 7, 2023

Average High: 77º Average Low 55º

Lansing Record High: 93° 2011

Lansing Record Low: 36° 1901

Jackson Record High: 92º 2011

Jackson Record Low: 38º 1910

