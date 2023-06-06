Extra Innings - June 6, 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In this episode of News 10+’s ‘Extra Innings,’ Lansing Lugnuts broadcasters Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa sit down with Taylor Gattoni to recap the series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels that wrapped on Sunday with a Lugnuts win.

We look at a few highlights from the weekend and preview the next series in South Bend as the 23-28 Lugnuts face the 26-25 Cubs. Plus we share how you can help vote for Jackson Field as the best High-A MiLB ballpark! They’re in the semi-final against Four Winds Field - home of the South Bend Cubs.

