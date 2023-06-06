Election results announced for Eaton Regional Education Service Agency Board of Education

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) members were elected Monday night.

Mark Rushford was elected to represent Maple Valley Schools, and Alex Gonzalez will serve as the district representative for Charlotte Public Schools.

Both will begin their terms on July 1, 2023, and serve until June 30, 2029.

Both members were re-elected and have served on the Board—Rushford since 2014 and Gonzalez since 2021.

The current Board includes:

Alex Gonzalez, Charlotte Public Schools, term expires June 30, 2029

Denise DuFort, Grand Ledge Public Schools, term expires June 30, 2025

Debbie Roberts, Eaton Rapids Public Schools, term expires June 30, 2025

Mark Rushford, Maple Valley Schools, term expires June 30, 2029

Jack Temsey, Potterville Public Schools, term expires June 30, 2025

The five members of the Board represent each of the Eaton RESA school districts and serve by providing value-added services through collaboration and leadership for learning.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.