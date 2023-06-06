Advertise With Us

Election results announced for Eaton Regional Education Service Agency Board of Education

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) members were elected Monday night.

Mark Rushford was elected to represent Maple Valley Schools, and Alex Gonzalez will serve as the district representative for Charlotte Public Schools.

Both will begin their terms on July 1, 2023, and serve until June 30, 2029.

Both members were re-elected and have served on the Board—Rushford since 2014 and Gonzalez since 2021.

The current Board includes:

  • Alex Gonzalez, Charlotte Public Schools, term expires June 30, 2029
  • Denise DuFort, Grand Ledge Public Schools, term expires June 30, 2025
  • Debbie Roberts, Eaton Rapids Public Schools, term expires June 30, 2025
  • Mark Rushford, Maple Valley Schools, term expires June 30, 2029
  • Jack Temsey, Potterville Public Schools, term expires June 30, 2025

The five members of the Board represent each of the Eaton RESA school districts and serve by providing value-added services through collaboration and leadership for learning.

