Advertise With Us

East Lansing teacher wins 2023 educator of the year, $10k prize from Excellence in Education Program

(Michigan Lottery)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A teacher from East Lansing Public Schools won the 2023 Educator of the Year award and a $10,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery’s Excellence in Education program.

Kathryn Kluzak, a Robert L. Green Elementary School kindergarten teacher, has been an educator for nine years—the last seven with East Lansing Public Schools.

Kluzak said a volunteer program in high school motivated her to pursue a career in education.

“I was very fortunate to have many teachers and family members who shaped my love of education and I wanted to share that love through a career as an educator,” said Kluzak.

“I am honored to be named the Michigan Lottery’s 2023 Educator of the Year. Sharing my love of learning with my students each day is incredibly rewarding, and I aspire to provide my students with meaningful learning opportunities and to continue being present for them each day.”

Kluzak was nominated by her colleague and co-teacher, Madison Brosky. The nomination cited her dedication to her students and willingness to help teachers and colleagues succeed.

Hundreds of educators from across the state were nominated for an Excellence in Education weekly award during the ninth year of the program, and 34—including Kluzak—were selected to win a weekly prize.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Township shooting
Three people arrested in Lansing Township shooting
Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Sparrow Health System becoming University of Michigan Health-Sparrow
Whitmer will travel to Flint for announcements in the manufacturing and commerce fields.
Gov. Whitmer announces $1B investment at GM Flint Assembly
(Source: Pexels.com)
AG Nessel issues warning after iDrive fails to refund students

Latest News

Cooler Midweek but Still Dry
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office receives $25k donation for new K-9 program
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office receives $25k donation towards new K-9 program
he last measurable rainfall was weeks ago, but confidence is now increasing in the possibility...
Seeking rain through hazy skies
Retired teacher raising funds to help make East Lansing student’s home wheelchair accessible