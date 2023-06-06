Capital Area Housing Partnership breaks ground on old Walter French Jr. High School redevelopment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Housing Partnership broke ground on the new redevelopment of the old Walter French Junior High School Tuesday morning.

The Walter French project has been in the making for quite some time. This is the 5th year the Capital Area Housing Partnership has been working on it, and it’s the most significant development in its 30-year history.

Once complete, the junior high school will become a mixed-use facility featuring 76 affordable rental units for low-income households, a childcare center including before and after-school programming, and a new headquarters for Capital Area Housing Partnership to help more low-to-moderate-income families facing housing and financial insecurity.

“This building, this housing opportunity, will be transformational this riley talked about the fact that this will not just be a place where families will live, but to have childcare as a key component of this building is, in my mind solving multiple problems,” said Senator Sarah Anthony.

The new housing resource center inside Walter French Junior High School will offer state-of-the-art facilities and services to the Lansing community.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.