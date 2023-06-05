What the Tech App of the Day: Pocket

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you ever run across something online you want to read or watch but don’t have the time to at that moment? There’s an app that can help.

Pocket is a web clipper. It’ll save articles, videos, photos, and things you want to buy in one place that you can go back to later. When you see something you want to look at later in a browser, such as this fascinating story on airport chargers, tap share and select Pocket.

YouTube video to watch later, tap share, more, and pocket. When you have time later, open the Pocket app to find everything you’ve clipped.

And Pocket works cross-platform. If you’re at work and see something on your desktop computer you can use this “Clipper” app, to save it with one click. Wherever you see content, on another phone, a tablet, or a computer, all of your Pocket saves can be found in one place.

Pocket also has recommended content based on things you’ve saved and things you’re interested in.

Pocket is free with some ads. To remove those and for a few more features, a premium subscription is $45 a year. But the free version is plenty for most people.

It’s an app I use every day and great for busy people.

