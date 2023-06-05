LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here’s your chance to nominate your Dad for being the best! We will be taking “Dad-ications” for Dads who deserve the best! Enter below and tell us why your Dad is the best and upload either a photo or video of him. You can win amazing gift cards from LOOKING GLASS BREWERY, OLD TOWN GENERAL STORE, CAPITAL CITY MARKET, INGHAM COUNTY FAIR, BIG JOHN STEAK AND ONION, TIMBER TRACE GOLF CLUB, BIGGBY COFFEE, FUNTYME ADVENTURE PARK, VANITEE NAILS & GEE FARMS!

