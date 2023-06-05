Advertise With Us

Superior Electric Opens New Facility in Lansing

Superior Electric has been a staple in Michigan. They just recently celebrated their grand opening of their new Lansing location.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Superior Electric Great Lakes Company is getting a little bit more superior.

They recently opened their new Lansing facility! While we have been local for 20 years, they have outgrown their previous location.  

SEGLC has an experienced estimating and project management team working out of the new Lansing location right now and a lot of room to grow.

They will continue to support existing customers as well as expand to more markets in Central and Western MI, IL, IN, WI and beyond.

Check out their new space in the video above.

