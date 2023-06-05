Advertise With Us

Spartan Stadium falcons begin leaving the nest

(MSU Fisheries and Wildlife Club)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The peregrine falcon chicks living on Spartan Stadium are quickly growing up.

Two falcon chicks departed from their parent’s nest around Saturday, June 3. The MSU Fisheries and Wildlife Club posted on Facebook, capturing one of the falcons leaving the nest.

The MSU Fisheries and Wildlife Club said the two falcon chicks are likely hanging out on the roof.

“Apollo and Freyja will continue to keep watch of and feed their chicks in and out of the box until they can hunt on their own,” said the MSU Fisheries and Wildlife Club.

Sometime later in the weekend, it appears a third falcon left the nest. One falcon remains in the nest as of June 5 at around 6:30 a.m.

Read more on the Spartan Stadium peregrine falcons:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Township shooting
Three people arrested in Lansing Township shooting
Michigan DNR battles wildfire near Grayling
Two people hospitalized in I-94 car crash near Blackman Township
DNR: Campfire is the source of Michigan wildfire in Crawford County
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2015 file photo, former Michigan State players Mateen Cleaves, left,...
Ishbia, Michigan State to end NIL agreement

Latest News

Average Lansing gas price falls over 9 cents per gallon
Dry Week Ahead
Lansing Public Schools celebrates graduation
They’ve waited long enough for this day to come, but students from Eastern, Sexton and Everett...
Lansing Public Schools celebrates graduation