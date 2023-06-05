Spartan Stadium falcons begin leaving the nest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The peregrine falcon chicks living on Spartan Stadium are quickly growing up.

Two falcon chicks departed from their parent’s nest around Saturday, June 3. The MSU Fisheries and Wildlife Club posted on Facebook, capturing one of the falcons leaving the nest.

The MSU Fisheries and Wildlife Club said the two falcon chicks are likely hanging out on the roof.

“Apollo and Freyja will continue to keep watch of and feed their chicks in and out of the box until they can hunt on their own,” said the MSU Fisheries and Wildlife Club.

Sometime later in the weekend, it appears a third falcon left the nest. One falcon remains in the nest as of June 5 at around 6:30 a.m.

Read more on the Spartan Stadium peregrine falcons:

