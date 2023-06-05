Advertise With Us

Sparrow Health System becoming University of Michigan Health-Sparrow

Sparrow Health System becoming University of Michigan Health-Sparrow
Sparrow Health System becoming University of Michigan Health-Sparrow(University of Michigan Health-Sparrow)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to health system officials, Sparrow Health System will soon become University of Michigan Health-Sparrow.

Effective April 1, 2024, Sparrow Health System is becoming University of Michigan Health-Sparrow as part of Sparrow joining the Michigan Medicine clinical network.

The name change was selected to “leverage the strength of the University of Michigan worldwide brand with the historical significance of the Sparrow brand.”

“University of Michigan Health-Sparrow reflects a partnership going forward, building on the equity of both brands,” according to James Dover, Sparrow President, and CEO. “Sparrow has an unmatched reputation in Mid-Michigan while U-M Health is the preeminent health system in Michigan. The new name highlights a continued commitment to bringing patients the right care at the right time at the right place, closer to home.”

Sparrow joined University of Michigan Health in April 2023, contributing significantly to what is now a $7.8-billion organization.

According to Dover, more information will be provided on the new names of individual entities within Sparrow.

Sparrow will continue to be known as Sparrow Health System in internal and external communications until April 1, 2024, when the new name becomes official.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Township shooting
Three people arrested in Lansing Township shooting
Michigan DNR battles wildfire near Grayling
Two people hospitalized in I-94 car crash near Blackman Township
DNR: Campfire is the source of Michigan wildfire in Crawford County
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2015 file photo, former Michigan State players Mateen Cleaves, left,...
Ishbia, Michigan State to end NIL agreement

Latest News

The investment will go toward producing the next-generation internal combustion engine...
Gov. Whitmer announces $1B investment to GM Flint Assembly
We continue to look for rain but there won’t be a significant chance until later in the week.
Dry weather continues and Monday’s top headlines
Hazy Sunshine and Dry Air this Week
Whitmer will travel to Flint for announcements in the manufacturing and commerce fields.
Gov. Whitmer announces $1B investment at GM Flint Assembly