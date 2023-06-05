Sparrow Health System becoming University of Michigan Health-Sparrow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to health system officials, Sparrow Health System will soon become University of Michigan Health-Sparrow.

Effective April 1, 2024, Sparrow Health System is becoming University of Michigan Health-Sparrow as part of Sparrow joining the Michigan Medicine clinical network.

The name change was selected to “leverage the strength of the University of Michigan worldwide brand with the historical significance of the Sparrow brand.”

“University of Michigan Health-Sparrow reflects a partnership going forward, building on the equity of both brands,” according to James Dover, Sparrow President, and CEO. “Sparrow has an unmatched reputation in Mid-Michigan while U-M Health is the preeminent health system in Michigan. The new name highlights a continued commitment to bringing patients the right care at the right time at the right place, closer to home.”

Sparrow joined University of Michigan Health in April 2023, contributing significantly to what is now a $7.8-billion organization.

According to Dover, more information will be provided on the new names of individual entities within Sparrow.

Sparrow will continue to be known as Sparrow Health System in internal and external communications until April 1, 2024, when the new name becomes official.

