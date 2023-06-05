Permanent Ballot List available for Lansing residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters in Lansing can now apply to be on the Permanent Ballot List with the City Clerk’s office.

Being on the Permanent Ballot List allows officials to send Michiganders a ballot for every election—including a ballot for the upcoming elections in August.

Visit Michigan’s voting registration website, add your driver’s license or state I.D., and enter the last four digits of your social security number.

Once logged into the application—check the box that says, “I want to join the Permanent Ballot List.”

If voters join this list or request an absentee ballot for the August primary, they should expect your ballot by early July.

“Voting has never been easier for Michigan residents,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. “I encourage everyone interested to sign up for the Permanent Mail Ballot List so they never miss their chance to vote.”

