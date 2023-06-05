Advertise With Us

Permanent Ballot List available for Lansing residents

Voters in Lansing can now apply to be on the Permanent Ballot List with the City Clerk’s office.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters in Lansing can now apply to be on the Permanent Ballot List with the City Clerk’s office.

Being on the Permanent Ballot List allows officials to send Michiganders a ballot for every election—including a ballot for the upcoming elections in August.

Visit Michigan’s voting registration website, add your driver’s license or state I.D., and enter the last four digits of your social security number.

Once logged into the application—check the box that says, “I want to join the Permanent Ballot List.”

If voters join this list or request an absentee ballot for the August primary, they should expect your ballot by early July.

“Voting has never been easier for Michigan residents,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. “I encourage everyone interested to sign up for the Permanent Mail Ballot List so they never miss their chance to vote.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Township shooting
Three people arrested in Lansing Township shooting
Michigan DNR battles wildfire near Grayling
Two people hospitalized in I-94 car crash near Blackman Township
DNR: Campfire is the source of Michigan wildfire in Crawford County
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2015 file photo, former Michigan State players Mateen Cleaves, left,...
Ishbia, Michigan State to end NIL agreement

Latest News

We continue to look for rain but there won’t be a significant chance until later in the week.
Dry weather continues and Monday’s top headlines
Mid-Michigan hospitals monitoring chemotherapy drug supply closely as nation faces shortage
Spartan Stadium falcons begin leaving the nest
Average Lansing gas price falls over 9 cents per gallon