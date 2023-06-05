Mid-Michigan hospitals monitoring chemotherapy drug supply closely as nation faces shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a nationwide shortage of chemotherapy drugs—forcing doctors to make tough decisions on how to treat patients.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, almost 2 million new cancer cases were reported in the U.S. Imagine being diagnosed and unable to get proper treatment due to a drug shortage.

In hopes of solving the issue in Michigan, the Michigan congressional delegation is sending a bipartisan letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Every member of the Michigan delegation signed the letter as multiple hospitals across the state are facing shortages.

“Hopefully, we will bump up their efforts to find ways to increase the amount of drugs available,” said Time Walberg, District 5 member of Congress. “To encourage hospitals and doctors that are now in some cases having to make god-like decisions on who gets the most effective drug and who doesn’t.”

Lawmakers said the drug shortage limits doctors’ ability to care for patients. The delegation requests an immediate briefing from the FDA.

According to Michigan lawmakers, multiple hospitals nationwide are facing cancer drug shortages.

Karmanos and McLaren said they receive medications through their statewide cancer network, allowing them to continue caring for patients.

Oncologists and pharmacists are closely monitoring the situation. They are working with suppliers to make sure patients continue receiving essential medications.

“When you’re in a cancer situation, and your doctor said we need to do chemo, you want to be confident that your doctor is going to use the best chemotherapy drug that he or she possibly can for your particular situation, whether it’s lung cancer or brain cancer or breast cancer or bone cancer whatever,” said Walberg.

McLaren said processes are in place if they experience medication shortages—ensuring that patients needing these medications will receive treatment.

News 10 reached out to Sparrow Hospital, and they said they are currently evaluating drug shortages.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.