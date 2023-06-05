Advertise With Us

Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’

Shawna Watson
Shawna Watson(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for a 27-year-old woman who is wanted on multiple warrants.

According to authorities, Shawna Watson is wanted on a criminal bench warrant out of Meridian Township and multiple outstanding warrants from other departments.

Police described Watson as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Township shooting
Three people arrested in Lansing Township shooting
Michigan DNR battles wildfire near Grayling
Two people hospitalized in I-94 car crash near Blackman Township
DNR: Campfire is the source of Michigan wildfire in Crawford County
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2015 file photo, former Michigan State players Mateen Cleaves, left,...
Ishbia, Michigan State to end NIL agreement

Latest News

Burn bans implemented across Michigan to mitigate fire danger
At least one person was injured in a June 2, 2023 fire that involved multiple homes in Lansing.
4 homes damaged in Lansing weekend fire under investigation
N. Foster Ave fire
Lansing mid-May fires on N. Foster Ave. ruled suspicious
The first full week of June kicks off with hazy skies and dry air. First Alert Meteorologist...
Hazy skies and dry air start the week