Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for a 27-year-old woman who is wanted on multiple warrants.
According to authorities, Shawna Watson is wanted on a criminal bench warrant out of Meridian Township and multiple outstanding warrants from other departments.
Police described Watson as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website.
