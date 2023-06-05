Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for a 27-year-old woman who is wanted on multiple warrants.

According to authorities, Shawna Watson is wanted on a criminal bench warrant out of Meridian Township and multiple outstanding warrants from other departments.

Police described Watson as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website.

