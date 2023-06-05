Marsh Road, Grand River Avenue intersection in Meridian Township partially closing for construction

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Marsh Road and Grand River Avenue intersection will be partially closed for construction beginning Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) plans to mill and pave Grand River Avenue from just east of Marsh Road to McDonald’s on Grand River Avenue beginning June 6.

One lane of eastbound and westbound traffic will be maintained on Grand River Avenue during the work at the intersection. According to MDOT, eastbound and westbound traffic will not have to stop for red lights.

Access to all businesses will be maintained during this work. Marsh Road traffic will be detoured via Central Park Drive and Okemos Road.

The work is estimated to be completed by Friday, June 23.

(Meridian Township)

