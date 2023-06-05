LIVE: Gov. Whitmer travels to GM Flint Assembly for major announcement

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will travel to Flint for announcements in the manufacturing and commerce fields.

First, Gov. Whitmer will be at the General Motors Flint Assembly plant for a major announcement on manufacturing. Later, she will travel across town to the former GM Buick City site for a groundbreaking ceremony of the Flint Commerce Center.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.