LIVE: Gov. Whitmer travels to GM Flint Assembly for major announcement

Whitmer will travel to Flint for announcements in the manufacturing and commerce fields.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will travel to Flint for announcements in the manufacturing and commerce fields.

First, Gov. Whitmer will be at the General Motors Flint Assembly plant for a major announcement on manufacturing. Later, she will travel across town to the former GM Buick City site for a groundbreaking ceremony of the Flint Commerce Center.

