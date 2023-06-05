Advertise With Us

Lansing mid-May fires on N. Foster Ave. ruled suspicious

N. Foster Ave fire
N. Foster Ave fire(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Fire Department has ruled two house fires that occurred on the same street within minutes of each other as suspicious and the investigation will continue.

Both fires occurred on N. Foster Ave. on May 16.

“It is very unusual for two fires and that close proximity to come in at the same time,” said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Tobin, with the Lansing Fire Department.

According to authorities, the Lansing Fire Department received a call at about 2 a.m. regarding a house fire on Foster Avenue, just south of Fernwood Avenue. Within minutes, a second fire was reported on Foster Avenue, just north of Fernwood Avenue.

