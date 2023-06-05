Lansing mid-May fires on N. Foster Ave. ruled suspicious

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Fire Department has ruled two house fires that occurred on the same street within minutes of each other as suspicious and the investigation will continue.

Both fires occurred on N. Foster Ave. on May 16.

“It is very unusual for two fires and that close proximity to come in at the same time,” said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Tobin, with the Lansing Fire Department.

According to authorities, the Lansing Fire Department received a call at about 2 a.m. regarding a house fire on Foster Avenue, just south of Fernwood Avenue. Within minutes, a second fire was reported on Foster Avenue, just north of Fernwood Avenue.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.