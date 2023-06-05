Jackson College to open new sports complex

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The new Jets Sports Complex at Jackson College has been completed and will be ready soon.

The new complex sits on the northeast side of campus. It features many improvements, including new stands, press boxes and lighting for the ball fields.

A new building was also added, it includes concession stands restrooms and storage for sports equipment.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new complex on Monday, June 12.

