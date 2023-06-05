Advertise With Us

Jackson College to open new sports complex

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The new Jets Sports Complex at Jackson College has been completed and will be ready soon.

The new complex sits on the northeast side of campus. It features many improvements, including new stands, press boxes and lighting for the ball fields.

A new building was also added, it includes concession stands restrooms and storage for sports equipment.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new complex on Monday, June 12.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Township shooting
Three people arrested in Lansing Township shooting
Michigan DNR battles wildfire near Grayling
Two people hospitalized in I-94 car crash near Blackman Township
DNR: Campfire is the source of Michigan wildfire in Crawford County
One person dead after car crash in White Oak Township

Latest News

Michigan's iDrive Academy accused of misrepresentation, neglecting refunds
Cooley Law School recognizes Pride Month with online community conversation
Cooley Law School recognizes Pride Month with online community conversation
Jackson College to open new sports complex
Jackson College to open new sports complex