Hazy skies and dry air start the week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first full week of June kicks off with hazy skies and dry air. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares our outlook for rain as we continue to see dry conditions.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 5, 2023
- Average High: 76º Average Low 54º
- Lansing Record High: 96° 1925
- Lansing Record Low: 27° 1869
- Jackson Record High: 98º 1925
- Jackson Record Low: 34º 1935
