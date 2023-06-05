Advertise With Us

Hazy skies and dry air start the week

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first full week of June kicks off with hazy skies and dry air. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares our outlook for rain as we continue to see dry conditions.

Plus Rachelle Legrand joins Taylor at the News 10+ Digital Desk to preview what’s on Studio 10, airing at 3 p.m., and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 5, 2023

  • Average High: 76º Average Low 54º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1925
  • Lansing Record Low: 27° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: 34º 1935

