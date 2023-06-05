First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The last measurable rainfall in Lansing was back on May 19th. Confidence is now increasing on the possibility of scattered showers Saturday afternoon into Sunday. From a Tuesday morning view it does not look like a lot of rain, but if we can pick up a quarter of an inch it will throw a lifeline to the lawns and crops across the area.

Today through Saturday morning the dry weather is expected to continue. Today overall we will be partly cloudy and it will be another hazy day with smoke blowing over the area from fires in Canada. High temperatures today will be a few degrees cooler with readings in the upper 70s. A shift in the wind may push the smoke out of the area tonight. Under mostly clear skies we drop back to near 50º.

Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy at times. Continue to use extreme caution with any sort of fire outside. Burn bans are in effect in many communities. Make sure to check with your township or city before doing any burning. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows near 50º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 6, 2023

Average High: 76º Average Low 55º

Lansing Record High: 95° 1925

Lansing Record Low: 31° 1869

Jackson Record High: 98º 1925

Jackson Record Low: 36º 1998

