Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Searching for rain
First Alert Weather morning webcast for 6/6/23 from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The last measurable rainfall in Lansing was back on May 19th. Confidence is now increasing on the possibility of scattered showers Saturday afternoon into Sunday. From a Tuesday morning view it does not look like a lot of rain, but if we can pick up a quarter of an inch it will throw a lifeline to the lawns and crops across the area.

Today through Saturday morning the dry weather is expected to continue. Today overall we will be partly cloudy and it will be another hazy day with smoke blowing over the area from fires in Canada. High temperatures today will be a few degrees cooler with readings in the upper 70s. A shift in the wind may push the smoke out of the area tonight. Under mostly clear skies we drop back to near 50º.

Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy at times. Continue to use extreme caution with any sort of fire outside. Burn bans are in effect in many communities. Make sure to check with your township or city before doing any burning. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows near 50º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 6, 2023

  • Average High: 76º Average Low 55º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1925
  • Lansing Record Low: 31° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: 36º 1998

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Township shooting
Three people arrested in Lansing Township shooting
Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Sparrow Health System becoming University of Michigan Health-Sparrow
Whitmer will travel to Flint for announcements in the manufacturing and commerce fields.
Gov. Whitmer announces $1B investment at GM Flint Assembly
(Source: Pexels.com)
AG Nessel issues warning after iDrive fails to refund students

Latest News

Searching For Rain
Dry Week Ahead
Rain chances fade away as fire danger increases
Last day of the high heat