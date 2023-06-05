Dry weather continues and Monday’s top headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue to look for rain but there won’t be a significant chance until later in the week. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on when we can expect some relief. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to start your Monday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 5, 2023

Average High: 76º Average Low 54º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1925

Lansing Record Low: 27° 1869

Jackson Record High: 98º 1925

Jackson Record Low: 34º 1935

