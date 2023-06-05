Dry weather continues and Monday’s top headlines
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue to look for rain but there won’t be a significant chance until later in the week. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on when we can expect some relief. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to start your Monday.
- Spartan Stadium falcons begin leaving the nest
- Michigan DNR battles wildfire near Grayling
- Man cleared in hunters’ killings after 21 years in prison seeks $1M from Michigan
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 5, 2023
- Average High: 76º Average Low 54º
- Lansing Record High: 96° 1925
- Lansing Record Low: 27° 1869
- Jackson Record High: 98º 1925
- Jackson Record Low: 34º 1935
