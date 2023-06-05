Advertise With Us

Cooley Law School recognizes Pride Month with online community conversation

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School held an online community conversation Monday to recognize Pride Month.

The discussion was held with Preston Mitchum, an attorney, advocate and activist for Black and LGBTQ+ rights. He talked about the history of Pride Month and how it started as a protest against police violence.

“Pride in its purest form was a riot. It is, and was, and should always be recognized as a riot,” Mitchum said. “So we can recognize the many facets that pride now has attached and associated with it.”

Mitchum also discussed some of the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that is out there and ways to take action to support LGBTQ+ youth, such as educating yourself or speaking up against injustice.

Cooley Law School recognizes Pride Month with online community conversation
