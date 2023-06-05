Cooley Law School recognizes Pride Month with online community conversation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School held an online community conversation Monday to recognize Pride Month.

The discussion was held with Preston Mitchum, an attorney, advocate and activist for Black and LGBTQ+ rights. He talked about the history of Pride Month and how it started as a protest against police violence.

“Pride in its purest form was a riot. It is, and was, and should always be recognized as a riot,” Mitchum said. “So we can recognize the many facets that pride now has attached and associated with it.”

Mitchum also discussed some of the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that is out there and ways to take action to support LGBTQ+ youth, such as educating yourself or speaking up against injustice.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.