Average Lansing gas price falls over 9 cents per gallon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average gas price in Lansing fell 9.5 cents per gallon since May 29, averaging $3.51 per gallon on June 5.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 11.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 150.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy said the cheapest station in Lansing was priced at $3.28 per gallon on June 4, while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon—a 61.0-cent difference.

According to AAA, average Michigan gas prices fell 8 cents from last Monday. The state average is $1.49 less than a year ago but is 10 cents more than last month.

AAA said the most expensive gas price averages recorded since last week are in Jackson and Traverse City at $3.57 per gallon. The least expensive recorded since last week was in Flint at $3.48 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline fell 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today. According to GasBuddy, the national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 134.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average diesel price fell 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.88 per gallon.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.