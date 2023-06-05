4 homes damaged in Lansing weekend fire under investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Fire Department ruled four homes damaged Friday, June 2 were due to an “open burning incident.”

Two homes were damaged on Theodore and two more homes on W. Willow. “All fires were caused by open burning incident outside of the City of Lansing Recreational Burning Ordinance,” according to officials.

The fire is still under investigation.

