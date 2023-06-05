Advertise With Us

4 homes damaged in Lansing weekend fire under investigation

At least one person was injured in a June 2, 2023 fire that involved multiple homes in Lansing.
At least one person was injured in a June 2, 2023 fire that involved multiple homes in Lansing.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Fire Department ruled four homes damaged Friday, June 2 were due to an “open burning incident.”

Two homes were damaged on Theodore and two more homes on W. Willow. “All fires were caused by open burning incident outside of the City of Lansing Recreational Burning Ordinance,” according to officials.

The fire is still under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Township shooting
Three people arrested in Lansing Township shooting
Michigan DNR battles wildfire near Grayling
Two people hospitalized in I-94 car crash near Blackman Township
DNR: Campfire is the source of Michigan wildfire in Crawford County
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2015 file photo, former Michigan State players Mateen Cleaves, left,...
Ishbia, Michigan State to end NIL agreement

Latest News

Studio 10 Senior Superlatives
Burn bans implemented across Michigan to mitigate fire danger
Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
N. Foster Ave fire
Lansing mid-May fires on N. Foster Ave. ruled suspicious