Advertise With Us

2 bow fishermen rescued after boat capsized

(WILX)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Two bow fishermen from Clinton Township were rescued by marine deputies after their boat capsized on Saturday, June 3.

On Saturday about 3:30 p.m., two marine deputies with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office were called to Wild Fowl Bay on reports of two fishermen in the water after their boat had capsized, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said both victims were in life jackets and were staying with their 16-foot capsized boat, adding deputies rescued the two men a little over an hour later. The men required no medical attention.

According to deputies, the men had been fishing on the southside of North Island and they didn’t realize how much the east-northeast wind had picked up. The sheriff’s office said while the men were on their way back in and going into the waves, their bilge pump malfunctioned, allowing their boat to flood and capsize.

The men’s boat had apparently capsized a few hours before they were able to call 911. They had been trying to get a cell phone to work so they could make the call the whole time, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the men’s boat was recovered by salvagers on Sunday, June 4.

Read next:
Legal bureau created, adviser hired for UIA fraud investigations
Kimberly Breitmeyer
STARS Saturday services returning soon
STARS bus transportation in Saginaw
DNR: Grayling wildfire more than 90% contained
Crawford County wildfire. A view from MSP Aviation Unit helicopter.
GM investing $1B in Flint sites
General Motors announced it is investing $1 billion in two of its Flint manufacturing sites,...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Township shooting
Three people arrested in Lansing Township shooting
Michigan DNR battles wildfire near Grayling
Two people hospitalized in I-94 car crash near Blackman Township
DNR: Campfire is the source of Michigan wildfire in Crawford County
One person dead after car crash in White Oak Township

Latest News

All Saints Episcopal Church commits $100k to close racial disparity gap in Mid-Michigan
All Saints Episcopal Church commits $100k to close racial disparity gap in Mid-Michigan
All Saints Episcopal Church commits $100k to close racial disparity gap in Mid-Michigan
Michigan businesses eager to hire teenagers for seasonal positions
Michigan businesses eager to hire teenagers for seasonal positions
Michigan's iDrive Academy accused of misrepresentation, neglecting refunds