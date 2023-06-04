Two people hospitalized in I-94 car crash near Blackman Township

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a multi-car crash incident on I-94 in Jackson County.

Early Saturday evening, police responded to a car crash on westbound I-94 between Airport Road and M-60. On the scene, a 34-year-old man was found pinned between a Ford Ranger pickup truck he was driving and the median wall. A second man was found in the car trapped.

Both of them were rescued from their cars with the Jaws of Life and were taken to Henry Ford Hospital.

According to Blackman Township officials, the incident happened around 5:37 p.m. when the Ranger hit a Ford Bronco while driving on I-94. The Bronco then hit a Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) arrow direction trailer. The trailer was pushed into the left lane of traffic, causing a third car to veer from hitting the trailer, causing it to hit a fourth car which hit a tree.

Officials said witnesses advised the Ford Ranger was driving in a reckless manner prior to striking the Ford Bronco.

Police said speeding and alcohol are factors in the crash.

Westbound I-94 was shut down for 3-hours as the crash was cleaned up,

According to authorities, the two victims are in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

