Three people arrested in Lansing Township shooting

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people are behind bars after a shooting in Lansing Township Saturday night.

Lansing Police said the three suspects stole the victim’s car, a black Chevy Malibu, following the shooting. About 30 minutes later, police spotted the car in question in the middle of Lansing.

Police then pursued the car to the intersection of Eaton Rapids and Bishop Road and went into Stonegate.

Eaton and Ingham County Sheriffs’ deputies, Lansing Police, Lansing Township Police, and Michigan State Police were on the scene.

Lansing Police said they used a drone that was successful in helping track the three suspects.

Officials say the person who was shot is in the hospital and expected to be okay. Meanwhile, Lansing police say the main person accused is a 20-year-old man, who was accompanied by two younger women.

(WILX)

News 10 saw the Chevy being towed away from the scene.

This is a breaking story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.