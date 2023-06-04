Advertise With Us

St. Johns community celebrates pride month

Many people in the crowd were celebrating pride in their hometown for the first time.
By Riley Connell
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People across Mid-Michigan are showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community during this year’s pride.

In the city of St. Johns, hosting a pride festival is a young tradition. It was just last month that the Clinton County Board of Commissioners declared June as pride month in the county. But to those celebrating, its message is well known.

“We’re here to protest but also celebrate at the same time,” said drag performer Crystal D’Light. “Protest that we deserve to have our voices heard. We deserve to have equal lives to everybody else, but celebrate, too, all the obstacles we’ve overcome.”

Many people in the crowd were celebrating pride in their hometown for the first time. While it’s a common celebration for big cities, it’s only year three for St. Johns. Local members of the LGBTQ+ community said it’s good to see the city taking a step forward.

“I think it’s really great that St. Johns does this, and has a whole pride festival to celebrate,” said pride attendee Izzy Smith. “Because I just think it’s really inclusive.”

Some people who were born and raised in St. Johns, like Nicole Herring, are feeling the same way as Smith. Herring only recently moved back to town after leaving for another state, in hopes of find a more open community. As someone who’s bisexual, Herring said it was hard to feel welcomed growing up in her hometown, but she’s surprised, and pleased, to see the social change that’s taken place.

“I think this town is definitely changing for the best. It’s wonderful. I love it,” she said. “I feel more comfortable and open here being myself.”

Organizers said the St. Johns pride fest is more than an afternoon of food, games and entertainment; it’s an event meant to inspire LGBTQ+ people to love themselves.

“Think about all the positive and goodness that can come out of really loving yourself and loving the people around you,” said organizer Andrea Ryan. “That’s what this is about.”

Pride fest has come and gone in a single afternoon, but the celebration of acceptance never stops for the people it impacts most.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan DNR battling wildfire near Grayling
Crash shuts down intersection in Delta Township
Michigan residents arrested as part of $6M pandemic relief fraud scheme
Crawford County wildfire. A view from MSP Aviation Unit helicopter.
DNR: Fire crews battling wildfire near Grayling
At least one person was injured in a June 2, 2023 fire that involved multiple homes in Lansing.
Fire that spread to multiple houses in Lansing injures 1

Latest News

Many people in the crowd were celebrating pride in their hometown for the first time
St. Johns community celebrates pride month
Michigan DNR battling wildfire near Grayling
The Capitol City Old Car Club hosted their annual club show on Saturday. The show raises funds...
Lansing Community College hosts Old Car Club show fundraiser
Potter Park Zoo celebrates bird migration
Potter Park Zoo hosts bird migration celebration