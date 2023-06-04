Advertise With Us

Potter Park Zoo hosts bird migration celebration

Potter Park Zoo celebrates bird migration
Potter Park Zoo celebrates bird migration(wilx)
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Saturday, the Potter Park Zoo held a celebration for bird migration in Lansing. People got to learn about the migration of millions of bird species in the world.

Visitors of all ages enjoyed an educational journey into the world of migratory birds. This year’s theme focuses on water and its significance for migratory birds.

One organizer says there are many things’ people can learn on how to help the birds.

“Its such simple actions people can take that can make a big difference and its things that you hear like oh I didn’t know I can do that. I didn’t know that a window cling can save a bird, or I didn’t know that plastic is reaching all the way to Antarctica,” said Rachel Marlatt.

Marlatt added this event helps to learn how big a difference using reusable plastic products makes to the environment and the species. People got to also enjoy interactive stations where they got more lessons on migratory birds and how they can help aid them.

