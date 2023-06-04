Advertise With Us

One person dead after car crash in White Oak Township

(Jace Harper)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a deadly car crash south of Webberville on Sunday morning.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies said a car driven by a 52-year-old woman from Albany, Kentucky was driving east on Howell Road when she failed to yield for a southbound M-52 driver, a 35-year-old Grass Lake woman. Both cars crashed into each other.

The woman from Kentucky died on the scene, said police.

Meanwhile, the woman from Grass Lake was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happed at 6:30 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

