More dry weather leads to extreme fire risk Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Very high to extreme fire danger exists in Mid-Michigan on Sunday thanks to more dry weather in the forecast.

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has issued a Fire Weather Watch for most of Mid-Michigan from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The watch was issued for Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson, Ionia, Barry and Calhoun counties.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to happen.

While some rain did fall in parts of the state on Saturday, most areas ended up staying dry and did not see any rain. This means that many places, including Lansing, have not seen measurable rainfall in over two weeks.

On Sunday, the air is expected to be very dry with relative humidity values as low as 18 percent, according to the National Weather Service. In addition to this, temperatures will warm into the lower 80s and there will be a strong east wind of 10-20 mph. All of this will lead to extreme fire danger.

Some communities have enacted burn bans and any sort of burning outside is strongly discouraged.

Due to the hot and dry weather that has happened around the state, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging people to be extra vigilant around fires. It says to never leave a fire unattended and to always put fires out completely with water.

The state DNR does offer more information about fire safety on its website.

Little to no rain is in the forecast over the next seven days.

