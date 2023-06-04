Model Train Club hosts open house in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It is time to blow the whistle and throw some coal into the engine as people gathered for a model train open house in Delta Township.

On Saturday, people got to see model trains ride across a beautiful miniature model of landscapes. The layout is full of cities, rolling country sides, mountains, and bridges.

“It’s an interesting hobby for the young and the old. We’ve had children here as old as 3 months old and all the way up to people who are 90 years old coming to visit the Lansing Model Railroad club,” said Michael Frezell.

Frezell is the secretary for the Model Train Club. This open house is the first of 3 for the year. People were able to view a layout that’s been under the works since the 1980′s.

And it was all seen from a bird’s eye view from an overhead walkway. Organizers say the train layout continues to expand throughout three different levels.

“I’ve done this ever since I joined the club in 1995. I love having people come out. I love sharing my hobby with everybody and passing along the history we don’t always get to see. People get stopped by trains and they get frustrated by them. I’m happy to share the history and why trains run and what they do and people learn from that,” said Frezell.

They also say the event is a great way for people to learn how model trains work if they want to build one at home.

