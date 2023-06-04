Michigan DNR battles wildfire near Grayling

UPDATE: I-75 is back open, and evacuation orders have been lifted.

The Michigan Department of Natural resources says the Red Cross has been activated to assist people evacuated from the area. Shelter is available at Beaver Creek Township Hall, 8888 S. Grayling Road.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A wildfire in northern Michigan has burned at least 2,400 acres of land near Grayling.

According to the DNR, the fire is located about four miles southeast of Grayling in Grayling Township. The fire is moving to the southwest and it is threatening buildings as of Saturday evening.

Several roads were closed in the area due to the fire. I-75 was closed in both directions between 4 Mile Road to Down River Road, Staley Lake Road from M-72 to 4 Mile Road, and Wilderness Trail from Landing Road to Staley Lake Road are also closed.

In addition, Staley Lake Beach and Kneff Lake Beach are closed.

The Michigan DNR said that evacuations were ordered in the area and that Beaver Creek Township Hall and the Grayling Middle School are accepting evacuees.

Several agencies responded to the fire and crews are using ground equipment and several aircraft to battle the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Fire danger in the state has been very high to extreme throughout the day.

State police posted these photos of the fire on Twitter.

(Michigan State Police)

(Michigan State Police)

(Michigan State Police)

(Michigan State Police)

A temporary flight restriction is in place for a five-mile area around the area. The USFS and the State Police are attempting to control the fire.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.