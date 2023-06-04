Lansing Community College hosts Old Car Club show fundraiser

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This isn’t just a car show, it’s one that’s helping students in Lansing Community College’s Automotive Technology Program.

The Capitol City Old Car Club hosted Saturday the Old Car Club Show at Lansing Community College. This is to help raise funds for scholarships to students in the LCC automotive technology program.

The Car Club established the scholarship in July 2021 with the LCC Foundation. More than 100 cars showed up at the event.

One organizer says it’s a great way for people to check out cars and invest in students.

“Our car club has been around for 62 years. We’re starting to do more, giving back to the community and this is a good way of doing it. Offering these scholarships to needy students who want to pursue the auto industry and getting them trained so they can support themselves,” said Bill Brandt.

This is the 2nd year The Capitol City Old Car Club has hosted the benefit car show.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.