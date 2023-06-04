First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue to look for rain with each new computer model that comes in and we continue to see few chances. The latest information keeps the area dry until Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday morning the computer models are advertising the chance of rain showers. That is a long way in the future, but it is something.

A cold front slips through the area today with a few clouds in the morning. We get back into hazy sunshine late morning going into the afternoon. With wildfires in western and eastern Canada along with Northern Michigan you may notice the smell of smoke at times today. High temperatures today will be near 80º. Tonight under partly cloudy skies temperatures drop back to the mid 50s.

Partly cloudy to sunny skies are expected each day Tuesday through Friday. High temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows drop back to the 40s. Friday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 80º.

With the very dry conditions burn bans are in effect in many communities. Make sure to check with your local city or township before lighting a fire on your property.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 5, 2023

Average High: 76º Average Low 54º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1925

Lansing Record Low: 27° 1869

Jackson Record High: 98º 1925

Jackson Record Low: 34º 1935

