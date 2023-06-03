Advertise With Us

DNR: Fire crews battling wildfire near Grayling

DNR fire crews are battling a wildfire southeast of Grayling.
DNR fire crews are battling a wildfire southeast of Grayling.(WNEM TV5)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYLING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Department of Natural Resources fire crews are battling a wildfire southeast of Grayling.

Due to the fire, Staley Lake Road is closed from M-72 to 4 Mile Road. Officials are asking residents to avoid the area so crews can work on fire suppression. Both directions of I-75 between Down River Road and 4 Mile Road Exit 251 are closed.

The DNR said evacuations are in affect for residents along that Staley lake Road. Residents on 4 mile between I-75 and Staley Lake need to be on standby for possible evacuation.

Michigan State Police said Beaver Creek Township hall and the Grayling Middle School are accepting evacuees.

A temporary flight restriction is in place for five-mile area around the area of the wildfire below 5,000 feet. The DNR said aircraft from the USFS and MSP are helping with fire suppression.

