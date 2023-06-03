Advertise With Us

DeWitt man accused of stealing thousands from legally blind 90-year-old woman

According to authorities, Peter Counseller stole thousands of dollars from a 90-year-old blind woman to pay for his mortgage, vacations and more.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 56-year-old man from DeWitt has been arrested, accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult.

According to authorities, Peter Counseller stole thousands of dollars from a 90-year-old blind woman to pay for his mortgage, vacations and other personal expenses between 2020 and 2021.

He also allegedly did not report the income on his tax returns.

Counseller was charged Friday with one count of embezzlement by an agent in excess of $100,000, one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult in excess of $100,000, and two counts of filing false tax returns.

He was held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

Each embezzlement count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Counseller is expected to return to court June 15.

