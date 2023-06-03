Advertise With Us

Crash shuts down intersection in Delta Township

Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A crash closed the intersection of St. Joe Highway and Meade Drive in Delta Township Friday night.

Authorities urge residents to avoid the area as first responders work the scene.

