Crash shuts down intersection in Delta Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A crash closed the intersection of St. Joe Highway and Meade Drive in Delta Township Friday night.

Authorities urge residents to avoid the area as first responders work the scene.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.